Outside for life

At some point Diddy will finally pass out after a week of partying with everyone from Drake to Issa Rae who co-hosted their lavish Malibu bash with a star-studded guest list that included Damson Idris, Tracee Ellis Ross, Janelle Monae, Keke Palmer, French Montana, Soulja Boy, Cynthia Erivio, Lena Waithe, Freddie Gibbs, Ray J, and many more.

“We outside! Co-hosted a function with Mr. Party Goals, himself. Thank you, @diddy for the much-needed release! So happy to be surrounded by fun people I love and admire. Also shout out to @djb.323 for keeping the music spectacular! Back to work, I guess. #MalibuSh*t,” captioned Rae on Instagram.

The shenanigan-splashed fun in the sun came just days after Diddy turned up with Drizzy, 2 Chainz, French Montana, Wale and everyone else in the below photo at a private party during Billboard Awards weekend in LA.

Fast-forward to Pee Thomas’s spectacular birthday soirée where Diddy stole the show in a room full of stars that included Lil Baby, Gucci Mane, 2 Chainz, Lil Durk, Teyana Taylor, the City Girls, T.I. & Tiny, Ray J, and many more.

He also stole headlines from the QC CEO after posting himself holding hands with City Girl Caresha–one of QC’s hottest artists.

And we can’t forget that white bengal tiger at the party that drew backlash from Queen Mother Tiger Carole Baskin herself.

According to TMZ, she claims there are “signs the animal was distressed” and that “it was a horrible scene for the big cat”

She went on to say the white tiger looked stressed by all the noise and chaos–that’s why it’s pacing and mouth breathing … both signs it’s not comfortable in the small cage.”

What was your fave Diddy moment of the week? Tell us down below and enjoy more of Diddy’s Ciroc-infused shenanigans this past week on the flip.