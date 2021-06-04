Bossip Video

Carole Baskin caught wind of Quality Control’s Pee Thomas’ birthday party having tigers and wasted no time blasting everyone who posed with the caged animals.

This week, Quality Control head honcho Pierre Thomas hosted an extravagant birthday party at Atlanta’s Fox Theater. Everyone you can think of attended the party, which was hosted by brother love, Diddy. The party went off without any issues and everyone brought out their cleanest suits and dresses and had great time. The day after, we all got to experience FOMO as everyone took to social media to share their pictures from that night.

One person who saw the pictures and didn’t experience FOMO was Carole Baskin, as she was quick to notice tigers at the party and according to TMZ, she isn’t happy about it at all.

Carole Baskin is blasting Diddy, and several other celebs at an Atlanta birthday bash, for posing with a white tiger … and she claims there are signs the animal was distressed. Diddy, Jack Harlow, Ray J, T.I., Gucci Mane, Lil Baby, Teyana Taylor and 2 Chainz attended the party Thursday night for Quality Control Music honcho Pierre Thomas, and Carole says it was a horrible scene for the big cat. She says the white tiger looked stressed by all the noise and chaos — that’s why it’s pacing and mouth breathing … both signs it’s not comfortable in the small cage.

Of course, she tried to rain on the parade and a night full of celebration claiming the tiger was there illegally–But the tiger turned out to not be illegally present and the party had a permit to have the tiger. We get she loves cats and all that stuff, but every time she sees a celebrity with a tiger, we don’t need her opinion or investigating.