Mary J. Blige has been officially divorced from her ex-husband, Kendu Isaacs, for over two years now. All this time later, not only is she single and ready to mingle, but she may have already found someone special.

In a twist nobody saw coming, Griselda rapper Conway The Machine could be making a love connection with the iconic singer.

In one of the rapper’s most recent Instagram Stories, The Machine reposted a picture from Mary J. Blige’s induction into the Apollo Walk Of Fame last week, which he adorned with a heart eyes emoji, bee emoji, robot face emoji and the hashtag #mines. Even though a majority of these symbols are a bit vague–maybe the robot is an inside joke?–Conway definitely wants people to know there’s something serious going on here with that hashtag.

More evidence comes in the form of a quick clip from a recent event the pair both attended, which shows both musicians dancing hand-in-hand. Of course, the comments section was filled with inquiring minds wanting to know what’s going on between these too.

Last week, at DMX’s album release party, the Griselda rapper even gave Blige the chain right off his neck.

According to Angie Martinez, per WDKX 103.9, Conway “lit up the room” as he walked in with a neck full of diamonds. Mary J Blige took notice and told Swizz Beatz “I’ve always wanted a chain that thick”, while pointing to The Machine. That’s when he gave her the $100,000 chain off his neck with no hesitation.

Later that night, Mary danced with him to one of his new songs off his upcoming solo album. Seems like some supportive significant other isht if you ask us–but we’ll just have to wait and see if this romance keeps making its way online to know for sure.