Bossip Video

Former Nickelodeon star Drake Bell has been charged with attempted endangerment of children, but he pleaded not guilty.

Opening Night Of "Rock Of Ages"

Source: Paul Archuleta / Getty

According to court records obtained by Page Six, the documents from Cuyahoga County Court in Cleveland, Ohio, show the 34-year-old actor was also indicted for “disseminating matter harmful to juveniles.”

The Drake & Josh actor appeared in court on Thursday, where his personal bond was set to $2,500 and he was ordered to submit a DNA specimen collection. While the alleged incident occurred on December 1, 2017, no further details about  what actually happened were provided.

In a tweet from October 2017, which has since been deleted, Bell announced he was scheduled to appear at The Odeon Concert Club on the day the alleged crime took place. A rep for the law firm that represents the actor, Friedman & Nemecek, told the publication on Friday that they have “no comment at this time but the facts will be revealed in the courtroom.”

For now, a pre-trial hearing is scheduled for later this month on June 23.

Publicists for the former child star–who rose to fame in the mid-2000s with a starring role on Drake & Josh alongside his co-star, Josh Peck–did not immediately return our request for comment.

Unfortunately, this isn’t the first time Bell has found himself in legal trouble following his days as a Nickelodeon star.

Back in 2015, Bell was charged with driving under the influence. Last year, his ex-girlfriend, Melissa Lingafelt, claimed he had been verbally and physically abusive throughout their relationship–though he denied those allegations.

Categories: Arrests, For Discussion, For Your Information

Comments

Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.