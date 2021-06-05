Bossip Video

Former Nickelodeon star Drake Bell has been charged with attempted endangerment of children, but he pleaded not guilty.

According to court records obtained by Page Six, the documents from Cuyahoga County Court in Cleveland, Ohio, show the 34-year-old actor was also indicted for “disseminating matter harmful to juveniles.”

The Drake & Josh actor appeared in court on Thursday, where his personal bond was set to $2,500 and he was ordered to submit a DNA specimen collection. While the alleged incident occurred on December 1, 2017, no further details about what actually happened were provided.

In a tweet from October 2017, which has since been deleted, Bell announced he was scheduled to appear at The Odeon Concert Club on the day the alleged crime took place. A rep for the law firm that represents the actor, Friedman & Nemecek, told the publication on Friday that they have “no comment at this time but the facts will be revealed in the courtroom.”

For now, a pre-trial hearing is scheduled for later this month on June 23.

Publicists for the former child star–who rose to fame in the mid-2000s with a starring role on Drake & Josh alongside his co-star, Josh Peck–did not immediately return our request for comment.

Unfortunately, this isn’t the first time Bell has found himself in legal trouble following his days as a Nickelodeon star.

Back in 2015, Bell was charged with driving under the influence. Last year, his ex-girlfriend, Melissa Lingafelt, claimed he had been verbally and physically abusive throughout their relationship–though he denied those allegations.