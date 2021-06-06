No Weapon Formed Against Me! Chancellor Lee Adams, Son Who Survived Rae Carruth’s Murder Plot, Graduates From High School [Video]

Young, gifted, and Black!

The graduating class of 2021 has plenty to be proud of after overcoming the challenges of a pandemic, economic crisis, and racial reckoning to get their education. For the family of Chancellor Lee Adams, seeing him in his Vance High School royal blue cap and gown is many miracles in the making.

“I just couldn’t be prouder because Chancellor Lee has really earned all the accolades and credits that he’s receiving,” Saundra Adams, his grandmother and caretaker told WBTV. “He really put in a lot of the hard work.”

Cherica Adams was 7 months pregnant with Chancellor Lee in 1999 when her baby’s father, former Carolina Panther Rae Carruth, hired a hitman to shoot her 4 times in a drive-by. The first-round draft pick was convicted for the murder conspiracy and served 18 years in prison. Although Cherica tragically died from her injuries, this was not the end, but an unexpected beginning for her son.

After the miracle baby survived with brain damage and cerebral palsy, it was unclear whether he would walk or talk. Now the young man with a megawatt smile proves once again that he can do anything he puts his mind to. Thanks to his determined spirit and a therapeutic horseback riding program in North Carolina, Chancellor Lee beat the odds again to proudly walked across the stage on Saturday accompanied by his favorite teacher.

Saundra Adams knows her daughter Cherica is celebrating this amazing milestone with them in spirit, not just cheering, but “getting all the angels together, probably cutting cartwheels.” Despite dark and painful beginnings, Chancellor Lee’s future looks brighter than ever.

And no, we won’t be holding our applause! You go, boy!