Check on your fave BeyHive member, they’re probably engrossed in recent shots of their Queen sitting super pretty courtside.

Beyoncé made a rare public appearance Saturday, June 5 at the Brooklyn Nets game. The superstar songstress, 39, and her superstar hubby Jay Z, 51, were spotted sitting in courtside seats at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y.

Source: James Devaney / Getty

Bey made mouths drop in a glittery David Koma Fall 2020 jacket paired with a $723 patent leather dress and Louboutin heels. FashionBombDaily reports that the songstress was styled for the evening by celeb stylist Zerina Akers.

Photographers caught shots of the couple greeting Michael Strahan and Trevor Noah…

and sitting hand over hand.

They also openly showed some PDA with Jay touching his wife’s shea buttery smooth leg and later leaning in uber close while they had a conversation.

The duo watched while the Nets defeated the Milwaukee Bucks, 115-107…

and Bey looked shy when game day cameras gave her and Jay an up-close shout-out.

Bey also gave the BeyHive a good look at her glittery ensemble via Instagram in a series of shots that highlighted her courtside couture.

Jay and Bey are known for their numerous courtside dates over the years and are often seen holding hands and cozying up with one another during the game. However, some fans online pointed out that Jay-Z’s incessant snuggling and cuddling could be to help the “Single Ladies” singer cope with public anxiety.

Beyonce’s mother, Tina Knowles caught wind of the chatter and immediately shut the rumors down.

“When you love someone and like them you just want to touch them,” Tina Knowles-Lawson shared on Instagram along with a photo collage of Beyoncé and JAY-Z’s courtside PDA moments. “Me and Richard are always touching even if it’s just our feet ! Yeah!! That’s what you do! For those of you who don’t understand, Try it sometimes it works !! Human Touch is how you stay connected!!” Tina continued: ​”So comical people saying she has anxiety in public and that’s why he touches her! Lord people !!!! Yal can turn something good and healthy into something weird !!! Stop that!!!!! BTW if someone has anxiety then it is great for their partner to touch them to calm and reassure them. That’s a beautiful thing . It just happens to be not the case here.”

Anyways….Bey looks great, right?!

What do YOU think about the courtside Carters making an appearance?