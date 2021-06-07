“She got a baby to prove that she was actively cheating…”

Simon Guobadia is far from finished blasting his estranged wife with allegations that she cheated and is currently pregnant. On Sunday the married businessman who’s engaged to Porsha Williams pettily posted [and deleted] a video of his “cheating wife” and her alleged lover Jaylan Banks on CCTV footage outside of his house. According to Simon, the two were trying to avoid security cameras while coming home together.

Simon, 57, also doubled down on the pregnancy claims and said that it’s “proof” that Falynn, 31, was “actively cheating.”

“When I say I have receipts of a cheating wife, this is what it looks like when Jaylan Duckworth (AKA Jaylan Banks) comes to my home on different days to sleep with my wife while I’m out of town in Miami,” Simon captioned the video. “Wait for the video showing them coming back to my home at the end of a night out trying to avoid front door cameras. The dumb f***s forgot the security cameras cover 360 degree view of the property. You cannot come on the property without being noticed by security cameras. Smdh. There are more receipts if needed. Tell me how many husbands or wives should tolerate this type of behavior from their spouse?????. I filed for divorce a second time AFTER this video. She got a baby to prove that she was actively cheating.”

Messy! The time stamp on Simon’s video footage is especially interesting.

Court records show he initially filed for divorce from Falynn on Jan. 15 but ultimately dismissed his divorce complaint on January 21.

Later, on Valentine’s Day Simon posted Falynn on his Instagram with a message about “fighting for love”—but on February 19 he filed for divorce again. The time stamp on the “cheating” video that Simon shared reads February 16, 2021.

All the while Simon’s been shading Falynn, the other man in this controversy, Jaylan, whom Simon alleges fathered Falynn’s unborn child, has remained silent.

