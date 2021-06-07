Bossip Video

Simone Biles is still out here breaking records, in case you forgot.

2021 U.S. Gymnastics Championships - Day 4

Source: Jamie Squire / Getty

The USA Gymnastics star and world champion took home her record seventh national women’s all-around title at the US Gymnastics Championships in Fort Worth, Texas, on Sunday. According to reports from CNN, the four-time Olympic gold medalist Biles won with a score of 119.650, 4.7 points ahead of runner-up Sunisa Lee. Jordan Chiles, Biles’ teammate, finished third with a score of 114.450.

“I feel like I did try to enjoy it because it could be one of my last championships that I’ll attend,” Biles said of her latest win. “But it’s also the road to Tokyo, and after this we have trials, so we just have to really embrace the moment.”
By winning seven titles, Simone has won the most by any American woman.
Much like everything else, the 2020 Olympics were postponed due to the pandemic. But just like the champion she is, Biles used that time to train harder and test more skills, like a double-layout, double-tuck. Simone has debuted so many daredevil tricks, she now has four skills officially named after her.
The US Olympic team trials will be held June 24-27 in St. Louis. The Tokyo Olympics are set to begin in late July, as long as there’s no further postponement or cancellation due to the pandemic.
“I feel like every single championship stands out for a different reason, but this one stands out specifically because it’s the road to Tokyo,” Biles said. “We came out here, and we did what we were supposed to.”
This competition also marked the first time Biles’ boyfriend, Jonathan Owens, got to see her compete, posting about the experience on Instagram while congratulating his other half.
“What an amazing experience 👏🏽 First time getting to watch you compete in person and you didn’t disappoint,” he wrote. “It’s so cool that i get to watch you do what you love, and be the best at that ‼️ I’m so proud of you my lil champ 🥰❤️ Trials up next and you already know I’m there!! Love you baby ❤️❤️”
Congrats, Queen!
