Much like everything else, the 2020 Olympics were postponed due to the pandemic. But just like the champion she is, Biles used that time to train harder and test more skills, like a double-layout, double-tuck. Simone has debuted so many daredevil tricks, she now has four skills officially named after her.
The US Olympic team trials will be held June 24-27 in St. Louis. The Tokyo Olympics are set to begin in late July, as long as there’s no further postponement or cancellation due to the pandemic.
“I feel like every single championship stands out for a different reason, but this one stands out specifically because it’s the road to Tokyo,” Biles said
. “We came out here, and we did what we were supposed to.”
This competition also marked the first time Biles’ boyfriend, Jonathan Owens, got to see her compete, posting about the experience on Instagram while congratulating his other half.
