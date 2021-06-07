Well, that was something

After weeks of training shenanigans and a brawl over a hat, Floyd Mayweather stepped into the ring with polarizing Youtuber Logan Paul for an 8-round exhibition boxing match with a few meme-able moments and lots of hugging in front of a star-studded crowd at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

“I’m fighting a YouTuber who thinks he’s a real fighter and I’m getting crazy money for it,” Mayweather told reporters at Versace Mansion in Miami Beach. “This is not a real fight for me. It’s a real fight for him,” Mayweather added after revealing that he’d already made $30 million off the fight.

According to reports, Floyd expected to earn $100 million off Sunday’s fight, with $5 million guaranteed from the fight plus a 50% share of PPV sales. Paul hinted he could potentially make $20 million which is wayyy more than the guaranteed $250K he made last night.

For most of the match, Floyd pounded on Paul and, at one point, appeared to catch the dazed social media star before he could hit the mat.

“He’s better than I thought he was,” Mayweather said of Paul. “… I was surprised by him tonight. Good work. Good little guy.”

ESPN scored the bout 78-74 for Mayweather. He landed 43 total punches to Paul’s 28, per CompuBox. Mayweather landed 17 shots to the body compared to just one body shot for Paul.

Mayweather is 50-0 with 27 knockouts in his Hall of Fame career. The famed boxer retired after defeating Conor McGregor in 2017 in a fiery TKO match. Throughout his career, Mayweather has held the lightweight, junior welterweight, welterweight, and junior middleweight belts.

Logan Paul, on the other hand, has only had two matches in his career: one exhibition match and one professional bout against fellow YouTuber KSI. Logan Paul is the older brother of Jake Paul who recently defeated Ben Askren and knocked out Nate Robinson back in November of last year.

Floyd and Logan were originally set to fight on February 20 but the match was postponed amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Were you entertained by the “fight?” Tell us down below and peep the funniest (and pettiest) tweets from Floyd vs. Logan on the flip.