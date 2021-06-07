Bossip Video

Just laugh anyway because it’s fun.

Donald Trump is nowhere near the brightest bulb in the box so a story like this would come as absolutely no surprise if it were true. However, as Charlamagne Tha God is fond of saying, “nobody cares about the truth when the lie is more entertaining”.

Yesterday, the following viral video had the internet goin’ nuts in a way that Paul Wall would approve of.

It was rumored that 55% of white women’s president gave a speech at North Carolina GOP convention where it appeared that he had put on his pants backwards and proceeded through his day as if nothing were wrong. Many pointed out that the “front ” of the orange insurrectionist’s pants looked EXTREMELY wrinkled. Significantly more than what’s reasonable.

According to the fact-checking website Snopes, this hilarious rumor isn’t true but the purposes of our own continued entertainment we will disregard their clarification entirely and laugh regardless because his pants look backwards as hell.

We’re not sure if the video online was doctored or just more difficult to see but in the official Getty Images photos you can clearly see the zipper in the front. However, that doesn’t begin to explain these insane wrinkles. He looks like a burnt sienna sharpei.

Now, you gonna believe photographs or your sense of humor?