Congratulations are in order for Katrina ‘Kat Tat’ Jackson. The former star of VH1’s “Black Ink: Chicago” welcomed a baby with her NFL Baller baby daddy Jamie Collins of the Detroit Lions.

Katrina announced she gave birth to a baby boy late last night. The new mom shared a picture of her bundle of joy along with a sweet message:

“Jackson Fredrick Collins 💙💙💙 8 lbs 10 oz. Welcome to the world baby boy. I am so so so in love. Never knew happiness like this before. My world is complete!”

Jamie was present in the hospital for his baby boy Jackson’s birthday, leaning in to give Kat a forehead kiss as they took a photo to capture one of his first moments.

It’s unclear how long Kat and Jamie have been coupled up, but in October of 2020, she referred to him as her “Love Bug.” He made his first appearance on her IG page in July 2020 when she posted him on the gram with a picture of him being tattooed by herself. Earlier this year is when she made the announcement she was pregnant.

Katrina was previously on “Black Ink: Chicago” for four seasons before the scandalous dynamic between her and her former boss Ryan Henry was exposed to viewers. Her relationship with Ryan became sticky after they became romantically involved and then he rekindled his relationship with Rachel, the mother of his children.

Kat eventually moved on to live in LA where she owns her own shop now in Beverly Hills called Enigma. Congrats to her and Jamie on their new blessing!