Aja Naomi King is the proud mom to a new baby and she’s giving fans a look, not at her “snapback”, but her filter-free body after childbirth.

As previously reported the “How To Get Away With Murder” actress, 36, shared that she was expecting a “rainbow baby” after two miscarriages.

Back in March, while announcing her pregnancy and revealing her miscarriages she shared that she was hesitant to go public because other women have had “way worse experiences” when it comes to pregnancy losses.

Despite that, she bravely decided to speak out.

“No matter the size of it in your mind, pain is pain and loss is loss, whatever the degree,” wrote Aja. “And once you are touched by it, it stays with you forever.”

Now “Baby King” is here and so is the new mom’s joy!

On Sunday Aja shared that she gave birth and she praised her body for carrying her through days of labor and continuing to be “gorgeous.” Her pics were free from filters and editing.

“No, this is not a pregnancy Before picture. This is the After,” Aja captioned her photoshoot post. “After days of labor. After experiencing what felt like my insides being ripped apart, no lie. After experiencing the unimaginable beauty of childbirth, this is what is left behind. This Gorgeous Body!” “So in celebration of myself and my body for “Doing the Damn Thing”, I wanted to share this photo. No make up, no editing, no filters (and you know I love a filter!)…Just Me…a woman in awe of her Body and her Baby!”

No further details on “Baby King” have been released.

Congrats, Aja!