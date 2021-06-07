Bossip Video

Who’s ready for some mischief?!

Disney Plus is set to debut what looks to be another massive streaming hit straight from the Marvel Cinematic Universe with the release of Loki this Wednesday. If you don’t know by now, the series stars Tom Hiddleson reprising his character as the God of Mischief. The series takes place immediately after the last time we saw Loki as he picked up the tesseract and vanished into who knows where.





Critics and movie media types have already gotten their hands on the first two episodes (guess our invite got lost in the mail…) and now that the social media embargo has been lifted, the reviews are pouring in. Suffice to say, they are VERY positive. Just peep this thread from POC Culture:

Today, Marvel unloaded a gang of new content featuring some behind-the-scenes looks, a cast interview with Owen Wilson, and even a new clip of the first episode that features Lovecraft Country‘s Wunmi Mosaku.





If your appetite for this series isn’t whetted at this point then we’re not sure what to tell you. WandaVision was innovative. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier was inspiring. Loki is poised to be an absolute game changer for the MCU overall.

Our bodies are ready. How bout yours?