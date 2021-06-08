Bossip Video

For many people, Donna Lombardi from “Black Ink: New York” is their body goals. The reality actress is known for having killer curves on TV and she admits to getting some help with plastic surgery, but Donna isn’t done just yet. The star shared with fans and followers her plan to get even more knifed up, but this time she’s focusing on her stomach.

Donna, who plans to go under the knife at Goals Plastic Surgery, first expressed how happy she is with her previous results.

My favorite part about my surgery is…I don’t know. I got rid of my love handles and I added to the top of my butt. I am still forever in love with that.

Donna continued:

I love my shape and usually, when you get surgery it’s harder to grow fat back in those places. So, me and my love handles are no more.

So, what else is there to change under the knife? Donna wants abs now that she has a flat tummy.

Ya’ll gonna say I’m crazy. There’s gonna be people telling me ‘no’ but it’s my decision, and the next surgery I want to get, I’m gonna get some ab etching done. Just a light little V, I never naturally had that and I’m going to get some inner thigh lipo.

Self-confidence is key!

Recently the artist and model revealed that she would be stepping back from the tattoo world to pursue other entrepreneurial ventures like her burgeoning hairline Muva Unii and the start of her THC-infused food brand.

“Right now I am focused on my hair line that is coming out [that includes] bundles, lace front and wigs,” Lombardi said during an interview with MadameNoire back in April. “Then, secondary to that I love food and I love cooking so I’ve been doing infused dinners, CBD infused dinners. Where it’s legal [I’m selling] THC-infused dinners. I’m looking to broaden that part of my journey. Eventually I want to have a lounge and restaurant but the main focus is launching my hair line, Muva Unii.”

Do what makes you happy, Donna! Check out Donna explaining her plastic surgery plans for fans below.