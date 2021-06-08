Bossip Video

Whew, the wealth

Imagine making $30 million+ to hug your opponent during an 8-round exhibition boxing match in front of a star-studded crowd and global audience that paid big bucks for something (that never happened) to happen.

Well, Floyd Mayweather did and we can’t even be mad at the money-minded entrepreneur who launched his icy new venture ’50 Karats by Floyd Mayweather’ with an exclusive pop-up experience at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach.

The lavish event was managed by Eric The Jeweler who can be seen assisting Floyd with extravagant pieces of jewelry that we can only dream of affording.

According to Forbes (which had exclusive access to the event), Mayweather’s $18 million watch from his private collection is featured along with the largest privately owned Richard Mille watch collection in North America by Limitless’ Jas Mathur.

“I know during COVID, we couldn’t really gather in large groups and that has affected a lot of people and since this boxing exhibition is unconventional; I wanted to do something different to engage my fans and give them a unique experience,” read Mayweather’s press release statement sent exclusively to For(bes) The Culture.

Special guests included Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards who praised Floyd’s entrepreneurial prowess.

“He does a great job continuing to bring money in… getting to know him and us building a relationship ain’t going to do nothing but help me in the long run,” Edwards said. I just got in the NBA [for] my first year, and I don’t really know that much about money, so it’s going to help me for sure.”

With yet another lucrative venture under his diamond-studded belt, Floyd is destined to make more money than he can ever dream of blowing.

A rainbow chandelier AP. Bruh.