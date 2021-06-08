Bossip Video

Offset knows he made an impact by speaking out during the 2020 presidential election.

The Migos rapper spoke about the importance of making your voice heard during a recent interview with Billboard. Throughout the conversation, Offset talked about being a pillar in his community, also getting into his decision to vote for the first time as a convicted felon.

As you probably already know, Joe Biden’s victory in Georgia was the most surprising red state to flip to blue in the 2020 presidential election, and there were a lot of contributing factors that made it happen. For Offset, it meant a lot for him to feel like he helped contribute to the historic win.

“With voting, I just never felt like I was a part of that. I was young, too. I’m just a grown man now, and I understand the importance and we can only change things by voting,” he explained. “When I went to Gwinnett [County], I know I helped Biden win on that. I don’t want to name him in the thing, but it’s the facts. Gwinnett County was in the red at first, and then when I did that, it went to blue. It’s the first time Georgia did that in like 10 or 20 years. Contributing to that, I felt the power, and it was just the right thing to do.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Offset talked about being a pioneer in other ways, like shaping the sound of the music industry today.