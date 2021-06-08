Bossip Video

The infamous Florida Man keeps the insane police action going right into the peak of summer, this time, tossing a toddler at police while trying to escape on foot after losing a car chase with authorities.

Again, Florida Man just will not chill. In June alone, we’ve had Florida Man and his spawn making insane headlines more than ever. From having a shootout with police, to another Florida man taking his kid to perform drive by paint balling, things have been out of control. Plus, let’s not forget the Florida man who ran over a pedestrian this week, then hid his body and claimed it was a deer until a human leg was found nearby.

It’s safe to say Florida is wide open following the pandemic and Florida man–or, better yet, Florida men–are making up for lost time. Today, we bring you Florida man aka John Henry James III, who was trying to escape police and threw a two-month-old baby at authorities to further the gap and hopefully get away, according to CBS12.

Deputy Jacob Curby caught the flying baby as other deputies rushed in to arrest 32-year-old John Henry James III on multiple counts of aggravated child abuse, reckless driving, resisting arrest with violence, aggravated battery on an officer, and fleeing and eluding. “I’ve seen some crazy stuff but this is definitely up there,” Curby told CBS12 News. “It wasn’t a nice underhand handoff from a foot away, it was a throw.”

Not only did he throw a toddler, endangering its life, that was just the ending to the whole debacle. He reportedly crashed a vehicle before with the toddler in tow. The toddler was also in the car while police tried pit maneuvers to disable his vehicle. Absolutely awful.