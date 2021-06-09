Bossip Video

LA premieres byke!

It’s been several months since the last true Hollywood movie premiere but the stars were back outside on the Black carpet at “The House Next Door: Meet The Blacks 2” premiere in LA.

Guests included Snoop Dogg, Too Short, Gary Owen (who appeared unbothered amid his messy divorce saga), Michael Blackson, Lil Duval, Terrence J, Moniece Slaughter, Matt Barnes and boo Anansa Sims and many more on the bustling carpet.

Peep more Black carpet flicks below:

In “Meet The Blacks 2,” Carl Black (Mike Epps) faces off with the neighbor from hell (Katt Williams) after surviving the events that led to his not-so-bestselling book.

Now, years later, he’s moved everyone to his childhood home where he’ll contend not only with his wife Lorene (Zulay Henao) and kids Allie (Bresha Webb) and Carl Jr. (Alex Henderson) but everyone who drives him crazy: Cronut (Lil Duval), Freezee (Andrew Bachelor), Rico (Tyrin Turner) and an entire neighborhood of characters who seem to stir up strange activity after dark.

And nothing could be more freaky than his new neighbor Dr. Mamuwalde (Williams), who may or may not be a vampire. From co-writer/director Deon Taylor (Fatale, The Intruder), it’s up to Carl to figure out what his neighbor is up to in the middle of the night before it’s too late for him and his family.

Peep the hilariously ridiculous trailer below:

“The House Next Door: Meet The Blacks 2” (starring Mike Epps, Katt Williams, Bresha Webb, Lil Duval, Zulay Henao, Tyrin Turner and Alex Henderson) premieres this Friday, June 11th.