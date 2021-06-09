Bossip Video

Matt Barnes and his model boo/baby mama Anansa Sims are still going strong! All eyes were on the couple this week as they appeared on the Black carpet for “The House Next Door: Meet The Blacks 2” in Hollyweird. On the special night, Anansa shared with followers just how thoughtful Matt can be.

The mother of his youngest son, Ashton, revealed the retired baller surprised her with a hair, nail, and makeup artist and told her to get ready for a night out on the town. How sweet of Matt!

“Bae said get you hair, nails and make up done I’m taking you out,” Anansa shared with followers as she got her face beat professionally before the event.

Upon arriving at the event, Matt and Anansa posed for photos on the Black carpet. Anansa wore a red, strapless dress while Matt looked dapper in a dark blue suit with a pinstriped shirt. The King and Queen also shared a cute little kiss for cameras!

Anansa was also sure to let folks know how bossed up Matt is! The podcaster turned producer actually worked on “Meet The Blacks 2” as Executive Producer. Anansa proudly wrote:

We clean up nice. So proud of my Man, not only was he in the movie, he is also an Executive Producer.

Swipe for more photos of Anansa and Matt from their movie premiere night below.