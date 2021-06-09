Bossip Video

While fans thought the beloved character was no longer, Tyler Perry surprised the world with his announcement that he is taking Madea to Netflix.

Perry is taking his iconic character–who has grossed over $1 billion at the box office over the years–to Netflix with a 12th movie, A Madea Homecoming. A release is planned for sometime in 2022.

Of course, Tyler Perry will direct and write the film with Will Areu and Mark Swinton producing. Perry is also executive producing the project alongside Michelle Sneed. For now, no plot details have been revealed.

A few years back, Perry reportedly said that Madea would be making her final appearance in the 2019 Lionsgate feature A Madea Family Funeral, which took home $75 million at the global box office. Obviously, that’s not the case any longer, and we’ll get to see how the character has being doing over the past couple years.

A Madea Homecoming continues the New Orleans native’s work with Netflix following the release of A Fall From Grace last year, which was watched by a whopping 39 million households in its first month on the platform. He is also writing, directing, and producing A Jazzman’s Blues for the streaming service; The film stars Joshua Boone and Solea Pfeiffer, unraveling 40 years of secrets and lies in a tale of forbidden love and family drama soundtracked by juke joint blues in the deep South.

Are you here for Madea’s return just a few years after we thought she was gone for good?!