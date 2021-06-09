Bossip Video

Naya Rivera’s father just revealed the heartbreaking circumstances of his final FaceTime call with his daughter, which happened right before her untimely passing.

Last summer, Rivera took her young son, Josey, out on a boat in Lake Piru just outside of Los Angeles. After the toddler was discovered on the boat all by himself, the actress was declared missing, with her body being discovered a few days later.

While the complete story of her death will probably always remain a mystery, her father actually talked to her right before she tragically drowned, and he warned her not to swim in the lake.

“She would always bounce stuff off me,” George Rivera told PEOPLE. “And she wanted to go swimming with Josey out in the middle of the lake.”