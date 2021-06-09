Bossip Video

Pooh Shiesty is behind bars after turning himself in to police over a viral video from last weekend, which shows him exiting a Miami club with a gun in hand after opening fire inside the venue.

Pooh Shiesty has been a standout new artist who is dominating 2021 after a great 2020 and is showing no signs of slowing down. His album Shiesty Season just released its deluxe version while the original was still widely in rotation. He’s already landed his first award nomination from BET for Best New Artist, which many think he will win by a landslide. Unfortunately, the only problems Pooh is having is not living out his rap lyrics.

He’s already had one highly-publicized shooting in Miami, where he took a private jet to escape out of the city after it went viral. Now, TMZ is reporting Pooh is behind bars after turning himself in over yet another legal issue involving him shooting his gun in Miami.

According to the document, obtained by TMZ, the security guard in question — who alleges he was shot by PS — told police who arrived on the scene that as he was trying to escort Pooh out of the building following his show, someone started grabbing at stray bills in the dude’s back pocket … which the guard claims pissed Pooh off, who went back on stage to find out who’d gotten handsy with him. The security guard claims he then saw a gun that was clearly visible from Pooh’s waistband … and that he tried telling Pooh to hide it and not take it out. The guard says he, again, tried escorting Pooh from the building safely … but then, on the drop of a dime, Pooh allegedly turned around and fired one shot back into the area … which the guard says hit him in the ankle. He also says he jumped out of the way when it happened — which he thinks might’ve saved his life. The guard claims Pooh handed the gun off to someone … and they all split.

If there’s one thing we can say about Pooh, he’s living his raps–he definitely had his own fire in the club and didn’t need security, who ended up getting shot. Luckily, the security guard will be ok and as for Pooh, he’s still behind bars and with his previous run-in down in Miami, who knows when and if he will get bail.