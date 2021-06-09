Bossip Video

These two have been cutting up on the Internet.

With anticipation over the Verzuz battle between rappers Soulja Boy and Bow Wow floating around, the two stars have seemingly taken that energy to put on a WWE-style beef with each other on the Internet, and it’s been pure E-clownery.

Yesterday, the two former child stars went at each other’s throats after Bow Wow hosted a Q & A on Twitter for fans.

Soulja immediately asked the “Shorty Like Mine” rapper, “How you get so lame?” drawing reactions from both folks online. Bow Weezy quickly shot back, ‘I dunno I should ask you! Have you seen your hairline lately?”

Of course, their discourse didn’t end there, it just opened up a can of beef between the two rappers online with Soulja Boy taking it to the next level.

On Instagram live, the “Crank That” rapper began poking fun at Bow Wow’s alleged networth and living situation.

“Bow Wow cut it out! My hair look better than yours! My hair longer than yours! I got more money than YOU. What is you talking about some hair, man?! You got that from me, I was the first rapper with the bald cut and the braids. I’m the one worth $30 million Bow Wow, YOU BROKE. You worth $1.5 Million, I’m worth $30 million.

Yikes! Fans thought that Soulja Boy was trying to ether Bow Wow, but Bow jumped in to clarify it was really all love between them.