“Beyond The Pole” Exclusive: Lyric And Yaya Have A Sit Down — But Will They Settle Their Differences? [VIDEO]

Season 2 of “Beyond The Pole” premiered last week and we’ve got an exclusive clip from the second episode, airing Thursday!

If you’ve never seen “Beyond The Pole,” the WeTV show is all about Atlanta’s hottest dancers transitioning from working in the club to life Beyond the Pole. If you caught last week’s episode, you already know former best friends Yaya and Lyric can no longer be in the same room without it being a HUGE problem. The ladies faced off during Gigi Maguire’s tea party and it was all bad. This week the ladies sit down and try and make peace… But in the clip below you’ll see how things get off on the wrong foot.

You have to respect the honesty from Lyric about why she doesn’t want to be called by that name. Do you think she should have just opened up to Yaya in the spirit of transparency? Or is it a bad idea to be vulnerable with Yaya?

Here’s what to expect on Thursday’s episode:

Lyric and Yaya face-off after the tea party disaster, and Lyric loses it when Yaya crosses a line. Dime makes money moves with a new hustle but breaks down under pressure. Virgo’s husband gives her a shocking ultimatum that may shatter her dreams.

BEYOND THE POLE airs Thursday, June 10 at 10 PM ET/9 PM CT on WeTV.

Will you be watching?