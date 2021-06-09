Bossip Video

We all deserve happiness and Kanye West certainly appears to be in better spirits for his 44th birthday, which he reportedly spent in France with rumored new girlfriend Irina Shayk.

Photos have emerged of Kanye West strolling Paris with Irina Shayk, pretty much confirming the pair are indeed dating.

TMZ reports that West and Shayk were spotted in Provence Tuesday, strolling on the grounds of a luxury boutique hotel alone and with friends. While Irina has modeled for Yeezy in the past and he’s previously name droppedher on songs, the tabloid confirms their status has moved beyond friendship into the romantic space, although no one seems to be quite sure how serious things are with the pair right now.

Irina previously dated Bradley Cooper, but they split in 2019. They have a young daughter Lea and coparent really well together — they were even photographed together as a family just last week and Bradley and Lea were snapped by the paps on Ye’s birthday.

Bradley was on daddy duty while Mommy was in France with her birthday boo.

Peace with the ex seems to be modus operandi across the board — as Kim Kardashian sent her soon to be ex-hubby warm birthday wishes this week on Instagram in the form of a family photo of them with their kids and the message: “Happy Birthday Love U for Life! 🎈”

Khloe Kardashian also shared a sweet message for her bro-in-law…

The Wests filed for divorce less than four months ago but everyone appears to be handling themselves maturely.

We love to see it!

Do you think Irina and Ye are a good match?