Is there a “Ride Good” glo up on the way for a certain ATL reality star?!

That’s the question that’s being asked amid news that a former Love & Hip Hop star turned actress might be coming to The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

Rumors are swirling that Light Skin Keisha of #LHHATL/ “Power Book II: Ghost” fame is coming to #RHOA to be a “guest of the show” for season 14.

On season 13 of Housewives, Falynn Guobadia was considered a “guest of the show.”

The news comes from TheNeighborhoodTalk which reported that they spoke with insiders about Keisha’s alleged casting.

“Let me just say I asked around and the tea is definitely HOTTT on this one! Go Keisha 🔥🔥🔥🔥,” reads a caption on the page.

Not only that, several Bravo blogs including credible source @ThePeachReport have been hinting that LightSkinKeisha will appear on the program.

On June 3 the account tweeted; “How would y’all feel about a LHHATL star joining as a guest?”

They added that the person in mind is “close to” an “outspoken veteran” of the show.

Based on that tweet many people assumed that the person in question was #LHHATL’s Rasheeda who is close friends with Kandi...

but it looks like it was Light Skin Keisha all along.

Keisha, 26, who is dating fellow rapper Coca Vango, also recently shared that she would “never return” to #LHHATL and called it “toxic.”

With that in mind, people are wondering if she left Mona’s show to join the housewives franchise.

Not everyone’s pleased with the news of Keisha’s alleged casting and they’re using NeNe Leakes’ “declassing the show” line as a reason why the reality star shouldn’t be welcomed to #RHOA.

Others however want people to give the potential newbie a chance.

If Keisha is indeed added as a guest on #RHOA season 14 she could potentially join Porsha, Cynthia, Kandi, Kenya, “friend of the show” Marlo Hampton, allegedly “returning guest” Falynn Guobadia, allegedly returning “friend of the show” LaToya Ali and allegedly returning housewife Sheree Whitfield.

Rumors have swirled for MONTHS that Sheree will return to not only give an update on her life but to showcase her love story with her boo Tyrone Gilliams who was recently released from prison.

What do YOU think about Light Skin Keisha allegedly joining the cast of #RHOA???