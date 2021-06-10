Bossip Video

Two iconic Black women in Hollywood are “pledging allegiance to the drag” on the new season of “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars.”

Premiering June 24 on Parmount+, the sixth season of the show that brings back iconic previous “Drag Race” competitors to duke it out for the crown will feature Tina Knowles-Lawson as a guest judge.

The news was confirmed via a trailer that showed not only Ms. Tina but fellow guest judges Aisha Tyler, Big Freedia, Charli XCX, Emma Roberts, Jamal Sims, Justin Simien, and Tia Mowry. This season there’s also apparently a twist (of course), while it’s yet to be revealed Ru teases in the trailer that there’s a “game within the game.”





Play





TV Line reports that in addition to the guest judges, we can also expect special appearances by Angela Bassett, Alec Mapa, Cheyenne Jackson, Fortune Feimster, Jermaine Fowler, Miss Piggy, and Tanya Tucker.

The returning queens for All-Stars season 6 are A’keria C. Davenport (Season 11), Eureka (Season 9/10), Ginger Minj (Seasn 7/All Stars 2), Jan (Season 12), Jiggly Caliente (Season 4), Kylie Sonique Love (Season 2), Pandora Boxx (Season 2/All Stars 1), Ra’Jah O’Hara (Season 11), Scarlet Envy (Season 11), Serena ChaCha (Season 5), Silky Nutmeg Ganache (Season 11), Trinity K. Bonet (Season 6) and Yara Sofia (Season 3/All Stars 1).





Play



As always with “All Stars”, the ladies are all competing for a spot in the “Drag Race Hall of Fame” and a cash prize of $100,000.

“RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars” season 6 arrives on Paramount+ with a two-episode premiere on Thursday, June 24.





Play



Will YOU be watching???