Ray J shared some interesting information about his personal life on his recent appearance for Justin La Boy’s show “Respectfully Justin” where he, Justin, and comedian Lil Duval spoke about everything under the sun from threesomes to cheating.

Ray J answered as openly as you would guess he would, after already putting most of his relationship issues on blast for reality television. In one segment for the hour-long show, the guys spoke about cheating in their relationships. Comedian Lil Duval admitted that he’s “backslid on his journey of life.”

Ray J weighed in with a deeper perspective, comparing men to animals. He started:

“Men and women sometimes slip up, young know what I’m saying? How many times they do and how many times somebody forgives is another thing. If you look at the Animal Planet and you see the lion and the tigers and the bear…the head lion, he smashing everybody. The head lion running through. This is his natural instinct. It ain’t wrong for him.”

Lil Duval added, “If you don’t want your man to cheat, keep his d*ck soft.”

Interesting! You can see the guys talk cheating and lions around the 18-minute mark.





In another interesting tidbit from Ray, he revealed he held off from sex with wife Princess Love for the first few months after they started dating because their connection felt “different.” It seems that Ray J knew he wanted to get to know Princess as a person before jumping into the sheets together.

“My situation with my beautiful wife, I didn’t want to hit on the first night,” said Ray J. “I wanted to stretch it, just because it’s different. Six, seven months.”

Lil Duval jumped in seeming skeptical about Ray J’s claim wanting to clarify if it was Princess who made him wait for physical affection. “You waited six months?” Ray quickly clarified, “No, she waited six months!”

The on-again/off-again spouses are currently back on. Princess filed for divorce from divorce Ray J in May of 2020, only to rescind the process a few weeks later. Then, in September shortly after everything was seemingly copasetic, Ray J filed for his own divorce papers.

According to court documents obtained by TMZ, the divorce is now dismissed — yet again. Princess Love was the one to file for a dismissal back in February with husband Ray J signing off on it.

Are YOU shocked by any of Ray J’s revelations on “Respetfully Justin”?