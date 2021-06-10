Bossip Video

The next Verzuz battle is already on our horizon, with Trina and Eve set to face off later this month.

Both iconic rappers are scheduled to face off in less than a week on Wednesday, June 16. Following that battle, we’ve got another highly-anticipated match up, with Bow Wow and Soulja Boy–who have been constantly trolling one another online–set to go head-to-head on Saturday, June 26.

After that, there’s another battle scheduled for July 1 in partnership with ESSENCE, though the talent for this match up is yet to be revealed.

The announcement that Trina and Eve would be facing off comes following previous talks from Trina, who told The Shade Room that she’d be down to do a Verzuz battle with Lil’ Kim. Obviously, it looks like that pairing fell through, but fans are still just as excited to see these two get down.