Bossip Video

While the news of Kanye West romancing Irina Shayk may be fairly new to the rumor mill it’s now being reported that the two have been dating since as early as March.

According to TMZ reports, one of the pair’s early times together was in New York City in late April when Kanye flew in to perform at DMX’s celebration of life.

TMZ notes that Irina was sending the world a hint of the relationship by wearing the custom Balenciaga DMX memorial shirt commissioned by YEEZY before it was available for purchase by the general public. Shayk was photographed wearing the shirt in NYC on April 26th.

The Neighborhood Talk is even reporting that Shayk attended the service with Ye!

Eyes squinted when she showed up with Kanye wearing a DMX T-shirt leading some people to believe that there was something going on.

Kanye helped raise over $1 million for DMX’s family with the profits from sales of the shirt.

It’s already been noted that Kanye’s not been a stranger to Irina, having namedropped her in his song “Christian Dior Denim Flow” saying, “I wanna see Irina Shayk next to Doutzen.” She’s modeled for him in at least one YEEZY runway show and she was also in his music video for “Power.”

Things have obviously escalated for the pair, who sparked relationship rumors after they were photographed spending time together in Provence, France for his 44th birthday Tuesday. The pair flew back stateside Wednesday together on a private jet.

This is the first woman Kanye has been linked to since Kim Kardashian filed for divorce in February. How soon do you think it will be til she steps out with someone too?

Fun fact. Irina Shayk’s real name is Irina Valeryevna Shaykhlislamova