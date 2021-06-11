Bossip Video

Say “goodbye” to a Married At First Sight season that was riddled with abhorrent husband behavior; there are 10 new singles seeking their soulmate with help from Pastor Cal, Dr. Viviana, and Dr. Pepper.

On the heels of the most-watched season ever, the 13th season of the Critic’s Choice Award-winning hit series will premiere with a three-hour episode, July 21 at 8 p.m. E.T. on Lifetime.

Season 13 which takes place in Houston will feature MAFS’ first Asian-American couple who celebrate their marriage with a traditional Vietnamese tea ceremony. Additionally, this season’s singles will participate in “bigger and better” activities in the true Texas spirit including horseback riding, skeet shooting, home cooking, and BBQ.

Per a press release, however, there will also be some Texas-sized drama as “one husband gets caught in a situation that no one saw coming.” Another #MAFS scandal?! What do YOU think it could be? u

Ahead of MAFS season 13, there will be some extra #MAFS programming including MAFS’ Season 13 Matchmaking Special that debuts on Lifetime on Wednesday, July 7, at 8 p.m.

The following week will be the Kickoff Special on Wednesday, July 14, with a look into the forthcoming season ahead of the Season 13 premiere Wednesday, July 21, at 8 p.m. ET.

Meet the couples below!

Myrla & Gil

Growing up in South Texas with humble roots, Myrla (34) is a leadership coach, so she’s aware of the importance of partnering with experts, and wholeheartedly believes the MAFS experts will find her a perfect match. Gil (35) was born and raised in Colombia and wants the American dream – wife, kids, pets and a white picket fence. A hopeless romantic, he’s ready to find his match to shower her with love and provide a happy, secure life.

Brett & Ryan

Although she was born in NJ, Brett (33) considers Houston to be her hometown and thinks marriage will help to enhance her life. As a long-time fan of the series, Brett is willing to trust the process as a pragmatic hopeful romantic. Ryan (35) grew up in a small town in Texas where his grandparents and extended family were all within walking distance of his house. Ready for the next chapter of his life, Ryan puts pressure on himself to find a wife because he wants to be a young, active father where he can coach his son’s baseball team or fight off his daughter’s potential suitors.

Bao and Johnny

Bao (35) was born and raised in Texas to Vietnamese refugee parents. Bao never grew up wanting to be married, but in her 30s, she had a change of heart and is open to finding love. She has a lot to offer and is ready for a life partner who measures up. Johnny (35) was born in Houston, TX, raised with his sister, by their hardworking single mother. Having seen the effects of divorce at an early age, Johnny has been very particular in finding a partner. He only wants to marry once and has been holding out for the perfect match. After seven years without success on dating apps he is ready to have the experts take the reins.

Michaela and Zack

A Houston native, Michaela (30) is a successful realtor and often sells homes to newlyweds regularly, leading her to want to have a partner to find a home for. Zack (27) grew up in Baton Rouge, but moved to Houston in hopes of finding a wife. Wanting to be married by the age of twenty-five, the time is ticking on him, finding his happily ever after. Everything he has tried thus far has not worked, but Zack is willing to explore this unconventional way to marriage in order to find his soulmate.

Rachel and Jose

Rachel (33) considers her childhood in Houston a happy one with the only exception being her parents’ divorce. In adulthood, she was insecure when it came to dating but this all changed with her last relationship. Though the relationship ended, it restored her hopes of being in a loving marriage with the right man. Jose (35) grew up in a middle-class family in Pearland. It was a struggle but his parents always made sure he was taken care of. Dating has been frustrating as Jose seems to consistently meet women not seeking anything long-term so he’s ready to be married and possibly have kids one day.

Married At First Sight is produced by Kinetic Content (a Red Arrow Studios company). Executive producers for Married at First Sight are Chris Coelen, Eric Detwiler, Ally Simpson, Montre Burton and Toni Gallagher from Kinetic Content and Cat Rodriguez from Lifetime.