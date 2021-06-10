Bossip Video

Barack and Michelle Obama is celebrating her youngest daughter, Sasha, no longer being a teenager.

The former First Lady took to Twitter on Thursday, June 10 to gush over her daughter’s milestone birthday.

Posting a photo of herself and a younger Sasha on a boat, Michelle wrote, “Happy birthday to my darling Sasha! I am so grateful for every laugh we’ve shared — and everything you’ve taught me over the years. You’ll always be my little girl, but I couldn’t be prouder of the woman you are becoming. Love you so much!”

In the replies, all of Obama’s loyal followers all sent their warm wishes to the 20-year-old, adding in just how adorable the throwback photo Michelle posted is.

“We watched this lovely woman grow up, such an honor. HBD, Sasha!” one user wrote. Another added, “This is so precious. I love the picture! Happy Birthday Sasha.” A third shared, “An adorable little girl who grew into a beauty. Happy Birthday!”

The Former President of the United States had some sweet words for his daughter as well, taking to Instagram with his tribute.

“Happy birthday, Sasha!” he wrote. “You’ve grown so much, and it’s been a joy to watch you become the person we always hoped you’d be. Your mom and I can’t wait to see where life takes you next.”

Just last year, Barack Obama gave an interview to CNN’s Anderson Cooper, in which he spoke candidly about how proud he is of both Sasha and the couple’s older daughter, 23-year-old Malia.