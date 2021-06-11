Bossip Video

A new episode of VH1’s “Infamy: When Fame Turns Deadly” hosted by Monica premieres Monday and BOSSIP’s got an exclusive first look.

As previously reported the eight-episode series explores celebrity cases where notoriety and fame turn fatal. Each exciting episode unravels the mystery and the motives behind the crimes; revealing a dark side to being in the public eye when betrayal, jealousy, and greed lead to tragedy.

The latest episode follows the “club killings” of two ATL residents that detectives believed were connected. Tiffany Jackson-Pugh, the wife of top Atlanta DJ, DJ Awesome, was found dead in her bed late on a Friday night.

Earlier that same year, another DJ from the same club, DJ Nando, was gunned down in his own driveway.

According to investigators, there was no way that the ATLiens with ties to the popular strip club, Club Onyx, could both be killed without there being some kind of link. Something was wrong and they were on the case. Detectives wondered if DJ Nando’s murder could give them a clue into what happened to Tiffany.

“The initial theory of home invasion turned deadly had been quickly ruled out,” says Monica in the episode. “Now suspicions turned to Andre’s [DJ Awesome’s] place of work, Club Onyx.” “Here we have another murder in less than a year, connected to Club Onyx in some way,” adds journalist Sharon Reed in the episode. “This is not a random act. No way.”

“Infamy: When Fame Turns Deadly: Episode 102” premieres Monday, 6/14 at 10 p.m.