Young Money bestiessss

After a brief link up on Live last month, Nicki Minaj reunited with Young Money bestie Drake who cheesed while showing off his lavish ice and serving looks in a bad bish filter on the gram.

“#ForTheLoveOfNewYork ft #PoloG is out NOW” captioned Nicki on the post that promoted her highly anticipated collab with the rising superstar off his new “Hall Of Fame” album.

The random lover boy link up comes just weeks after her long-awaited return to the game with classic 2009 mixtape “Beam Me Up Scotty” and buzzy new single “Seeing Green” (featuring Lil Wayne and Drake) on streaming platforms.

Before the drop, she went Live to connect with her excited stan army that lost it when Drake hopped on with a flirty twinkle in his eye.

Naturally, they cackled (and flirted) while showering each other with love on a momentous night dominated by Mommy Minaj whose been MIA since having her first child in January.

With all eyes on her every move, Nicki continues to be that chick (with those thirst traps) which probably explains why Lil Yachtly begged her to unblock him.

“It’s the Barbz, man. They’re still killing me,” Yachty told TMZ when asked about the beef. “I woke up yesterday to a heat of fire under my butt from the Barbz. And the thing about that was I think I’m just big on loyalty. I got a lot of love for Cardi B and she’s a damn-near family member so I’ll do whatever. I’m gonna ride. But I never—I’ve loved Nicki Minaj since I was a child.”

Do you think Nicki & Drake are up to something? New music or something else? Tell us down below and peep the Twitter chitter-chatter on the flip.