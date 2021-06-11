Tropical-Glazed THANGS

Back at it again with more tidday meats and treats amid an eventful week dominated by the hilariously messy premiere of BET’s “The Encore,” Floyd Mayweather’s exhibition hugging match with Logan Paul, widespread confusion over K. Michelle’s newest face, Nicki Minaj reuniting with Young Money bestie Drake, the first major red carpet premiere of 2021 and the highly anticipated “Loki” premiere on Disney Plus.

Now, with the pandemic seemingly over, we’ve moved to showcasing sun-kissed baddies (and our thirst-trappin’ celebrity faves) with pretty brown ring ting London Alexus making her debut after stealing the show during the Mayweather/Paul fight.

The gorgeous model was the winner of Floyd Mayweather’s TMT Ring Girls campaign that gave one woman a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity (and all-expense paid trip) to be a ring girl during the 8-round exhibition during this weekend’s fight.

“We are excited to launch ‘TMT Ring Girls’,” read a statement by James McNair, President of The Money Team. “Being able to give this opportunity to a fan on such a big stage with the world watching is huge. It’s important to The Money Team that we engage with and give opportunities to our fans and supporters.”

At this point, we have our ‘fits together for a hot vaxx summer (or not) that will hopefully be full of risky decisions, day party debauchery, and day drinking after months inside.

This week’s compilation features some of our faves like Nicki MInaj, Bria Myles, Joie Chavis, and more delivering heat along with Ana Montana giving us what we needed.

There’s also elite baddie energy from Ana Montana, Kayla Nicole and Bernice Burgos so feast your eyes on these beauties and tell us what you think in the comments. Enjoy the latest helping of tidday meats and treats on the flip.