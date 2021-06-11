Bossip Video

Lord Father…

This story is sad as hell and no amount of money will soothe the hearts of this little boy’s grieving family. It has been more than four years since we first reported on the story of Gabriel Taye. The 8-year-old was so violently bullied at Carson Elementary School in Cincinnati, Ohio that he eventually took his own life in a suicide. 8-years-old. Surveillance video of the incident led a local homicide detective to describe it as “borderline criminal assault”. The family believed that the school system was grossly negligent and essentially allowed Gabriel to endure this abuse from his classmates.

Last week, the Cincinnati Public Schools Board of Education announced that they had reached a settlement with Gabriel’s family in addition to strengthen reforms that will hopefully prevent all bullying but certainly the type of violent bullying that led to the child’s death. The yet-to-be-approved financial portion of the settlement is $3 million. Here are a list of the reforms:

Improved efforts to identify bullying by tracking repeat offenders, repeat victims and repeat locations where acts of bullying take place regardless of how the school or district becomes aware of the bullying; Improving the ability of school nurses to report suspected incidents of bullying within the district’s reporting system; Intervening with those engaged in bullying by using restorative justice principles; Adopting the state model policy for deterring bullying; Training and supervising all staff to follow the reforms; and Placing an appropriate memorial to Gabriel Taye at Carson School.

Before you write this off as lip service, take note that the Taye family is also scheduled to meet with the CPS twice a year for the next two years in order to hold them accountable for the changes that they say they will make. We love to see it. They deserve change and so does every child who attends a CPS school.

Rest in peace Gabriel Taye.