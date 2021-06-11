Bossip Video

After a massive amount of backlash for the small $10k bail set for Ryan Le-Nguyen after shooting a 6-year-old boy, a judge decides to raise Ryan’s bail to $100,000.

Yesterday, we reported the senseless act of violence that happened in Michigan against a defenseless 6-year-old boy, Coby. Coby was shot by a neighbor for simply going to pick up his bike. Not only did the neighbor shoot him, he initially came outside with a sledgehammer, then went back inside for his gun and actually shot through his window.

Ryan Le-Nguyen was booked for intent to murder and also charged with assault. The most shocking development during all of this was his bail was only set at $10,000. This immediately sparked outrage from everyone in the Ypsilanti Township. According to Fox2Detroit, now, a judge has heard the anger and changed the bail immediately.

A Washtenaw County judge has ordered that a man accused of shooting a 6-year-old boy in the arm originally held on a $10,000 bond to turn himself in and has increased his bond to $100,000. The judge ruled on Thursday, two days after Ryan Le-Nguyen was charged with assault with intent to murder. On Tuesday, Le-Nguyen was given a $10,000 bond and was released that same day, sparking outrage among residents in Ypsilanti Township. The prosecutor’s office told FOX 2 on Tuesday that an emergency motion was filed to raise the bond. On Thursday, a different Washtenaw County judge heard the case and said additional facts presented that were not originally included in the arraignment were concerning.

To make matters much worse, the judge indicated that he learned of previous threats against the boys’ life that aren’t even included in the current charges. The judge also orders Ryan to turn himself back in, pay the full bond, not 10%, and wear an ankle monitor when released. If a 6-year-old child can be terrorized in his own neighborhood and shot without the shooter thinking twice, then the shooter gets such a low bond, the system is beyond broken. There isn’t a word to describe how down bad the system is.