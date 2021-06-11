Thank you, Darnella Frazier.
There’s no telling how the Derek Chauvin trial for the murder of George Floyd would have gone if the entire thing hadn’t been caught on camera. Hell, there probably wouldn’t have even been a trial if not for the graphic and gut-wrenching cell phone video that was captured. Every single person across the world who went into the streets and protested owes a debt of gratitude to all the eyewitnesses who testified against Chauvin but especially Darnella Frazier. The then-17-years-old stood on the corner of E 38th and Chicago with her camera trained on the killer cop and his dying victim. The consequences of being on the scene could have been dire, yet Darnella stood there and did the only thing she felt empowered to do considering the circumstances.
Today, according to a CNN report, it was announced that Darnella Frazier will be the recipient of a special citation Pulitzer Prize for documenting that pivotal moment in modern Amerikkkan history.
The board said Frazier was honored “for courageously recording the murder of George Floyd, a video that spurred protests against police brutality around the world, highlighting the crucial role of citizens in journalists’ quest for truth and justice.”
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.