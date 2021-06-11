Bossip Video

Thank you, Darnella Frazier.

There’s no telling how the Derek Chauvin trial for the murder of George Floyd would have gone if the entire thing hadn’t been caught on camera. Hell, there probably wouldn’t have even been a trial if not for the graphic and gut-wrenching cell phone video that was captured. Every single person across the world who went into the streets and protested owes a debt of gratitude to all the eyewitnesses who testified against Chauvin but especially Darnella Frazier. The then-17-years-old stood on the corner of E 38th and Chicago with her camera trained on the killer cop and his dying victim. The consequences of being on the scene could have been dire, yet Darnella stood there and did the only thing she felt empowered to do considering the circumstances.

Today, according to a CNN report, it was announced that Darnella Frazier will be the recipient of a special citation Pulitzer Prize for documenting that pivotal moment in modern Amerikkkan history.

The board said Frazier was honored “for courageously recording the murder of George Floyd, a video that spurred protests against police brutality around the world, highlighting the crucial role of citizens in journalists’ quest for truth and justice.”

During her testimony, Darnella lamented how powerless she felt during those long nine-plus minutes and how watching an innocent man die in such a brutal way had traumatized her. Darnella deserves all the praise and gratitude that we have to offer. That said, there is something a bit ambivalent about being “awarded” for something that no one actively wants to experience.

We just hope that Darnella is healthy and seeking whatever help she needs to live a life of peace.