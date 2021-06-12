Bossip Video

When the pandemic hit, Kelis did exactly what so many of us only fantasize about doing: The “Milkshake” singer sought refuge on a farm in the country.

While she never previously imagined herself living the way she does now, Kelis revealed in a recent profile by Harper’s BAZAAR that she quickly transitioned to her life as a “farm person.”

“You become farm people quickly,” she explained. “None of my friends would’ve pegged me as a farm person, but I’m as farm as it gets at this point.”

While the star had her own worries about how life would change when she made her way to the country, that all went out the window once she actually made the transition.

“It was jarring at first, to go from life on the road to the stillness of the country. It ended up being a blessing,” she said. “I was able to be home and learn this land.” The experience has become, she said, a second coming-of-age.

But that’s not the only change she’s had in her life recently–the 41-year-old welcomed her third child back in September and she recognizes how different it is to have a baby in your 40s than it was when she had her first kid at 29.

“After I had the baby—I’m 41. It wasn’t the easiest,” she told the publication. “It wasn’t like when I gave birth to my older son when I was 29. Looking at how I was going to build myself back up, the first thing I started doing was the food, and I was able to get myself back to a place where I felt physically strong again.”

And as she goes through this journey of being a mom to a newborn while also talking care of her two other kids, that is exactly her priority in life.

“No one dictates how they live on their small piece of earth. They are safe. They are as much in control of their lives as people can be.” When asked what she hoped for her kids with this transition, she said, “To be able to say: ‘I belong here. I own this. It’s mine.’ I want them to have the proper understanding of what wealth is.”

Check out Kelis’ full interview over on Harper’s BAZAAR.