NFL superstar Patrick Mahomes and his fiancée, Brittany Matthews, have finally revealed pictures of their baby girl, showing her face online for the first time.

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his other half posted a pair of family photos to Instagram on Friday, which is where they revealed their daughter’s face. This comes just a few months after she was born.

“Hi, my name is Sterling,” Matthews captioned her adorable post. Mahomes simply wrote, “Hello World!”

Matthews and Mahomes welcomed their first child together, Sterling, back in February. For her birth announcement, the couple concealed her face on social media, with Matthews later letting her followers know that she and her fiancé would share photos of their bundle of joy “when we [feel] the time is right.”

“I know the Internet will instantly take the photos of her and share everywhere so just preparing myself for my newborn baby girl to be shared with the world,” she said at the time. “Right now we are just soaking in every minute with her.”

The trainer and NFL quarterback have been dating since high school and got engaged last September, with Mahomes popping the question at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. Back in March, Matthews announced that they have since set a wedding date for next year.