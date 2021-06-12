Bossip Video

Down goes Carter!

Former Lakers player Lamar Odom and pop singer Aaron Carter went head to head in a celebrity boxing match Friday night. Although one of Carter’s biggest hits, “How I Beat Shaq,” is based on a shockingly true story, the 33-year-old hardly stood a chance against this NBA legend. Bless Aaron’s heart for making it past the first-round knockdown from Odom, who is nearly a foot taller at 6’10” and weighs 64 pounds more.

UFC Hall of Famer Chuck Liddell served as the referee for the mismatched fight. Carter came out swinging as best he could but told Liddel he had enough in the second round after a buffet of knuckle sandwiches.

Despite the months of tension between the two, both fighters were good sports and hugged in the ring after Odom was announced the winner. When Carter talked smack about how hard he trained in the ring, Odom clapped back saying, “[Aaron has been] talkin’ sh*t but I’m gonna put him to sleep early.”

The night, hosted by Ice-T and his wife Coco, was even weirder than the main event. Ex-#LHHNY stars Cisco Rosado and Peter Gunz also faced off with Rich Dollaz as the referee. Uncle Fester’s tether and the ferociously fertile host of Cheaters got so heated that Cisco accidentally swung at Rich and snatched his gloves off, ready to bare-knuckle box. All three 40-somethings miraculously survived 3 rounds in the ring and Cisco was announced the winner. Gunz graciously said the beef is over and the former friends fought to be good role models. “Ultimately, the goal for this was to show kids and show people that you can put the gloves on and figure it out. You ain’t gotta run to the gun, you ain’t got to go get ya mans, you can get in and square off like men so we can stop killing one another.”

Were you watching the celebrity showdown?