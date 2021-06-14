Bossip Video

All this over some fake-a$$ smoke?!?

The police department in Ocean City, Maryland is now under intense scrutiny following two violent force incidents this weekend over vaping. According to WBAL, police confronted a large group of people who were vaping on the boardwalk and informed them that “smoking” was only permitted in certain areas. The crowd began to walk away when police allegedly witnessed a man take another puff and they were forced to spring into action to save the city from imminent doom…

19-year-old Brian Everett Anderson essentially told the cops to kick rocks and refused to show him his ID and he was arrested. 19-year-old Kamere Anthony Day was one of several people who witnessed this arrest and began cursing at the officers, he was subsequently arrested for disorderly conduct, interference, and second-degree assault. Officers went on to arrest two more teenagers, 18-year-old Jahtique Joseph John Lewis and 19-year-old Khalil Dwayne Warren. Again, all this over some smoke juice.

During the initial arrest, police can be seen kneeing one of the boys NUMEROUS times…





Play



The city issued the following statement about the video in question:

“We are aware of the social media videos circulating regarding this incident. Our officers are permitted to use force, per their training, to overcome exhibited resistance. All uses of force go through a detailed review process. The uses of force from these arrests will go through a multi-level examination by the Assistant Patrol Commander, the Division Commander and then by the Office of Professional Standards.”

The following day, this viral video was slung across the interwebs showing an unidentified 17-year-old boy being shot with a taser.

As you can hear in the video, the officers were giving out multiple orders and had no uniform message for the confused teenager. As the young boy attempts to remove his backpack as he was asked, one of the officers immediately shot him with this taser.

We will reemphasize that all of this is happening over some VAPING.