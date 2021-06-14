Bossip Video

Cedric The Entertainer responds to claims he stole a joke from Katt Williams in the simplest way possible: By stating that he has no idea what Katt is talking about.

Katt Williams has been on a media run lately, dropping wisdom and jokes across many platforms and showing us he’s as funny as ever. Like always, people ignore the wisdom and gems he drops to focus on the drama for headline purposes.

Katt caught everyone’s attention when he claimed in an interview with The Morning Hustle, that Cedric The Entertainer stole a joke that appeared in the wildly successful stand-up movie, The Original Kings of Comedy.

“When it initially happened to me, it crushed me because the comedian was already bigger and more famous than me and he took my closing joke and made it his closing joke on [Original] Kings of Comedy. The reason it hit so bad was that I was in the theater. Katt continued, “I paid my money to go see Kings of Comedy and to see my joke being there and not me was about as disrespectful as it gets in our craft and I took it really personally with Cedric The Entertainer at that time.”

When Katt revealed this, he wasn’t bashing his fellow comedian or trying to cause drama, he was just talking about the idea of comedians stealing jokes. If you’re a comedian and you get in the business and have a decent career, it’s probably happened to you. Skip to the 2:58 mark to hear Wiliams side of the story.





Now, Cedric the Entertainer has taken to his social media to address the accusations, denying the whole thing.

“I wanna address this Katt Williams thing one time. I saw people on there really commenting about that. Look, I have no idea what this brother is talking about. That joke is over 30 years old, close to 30 something years old. I did The [Original] Kings of Comedy in 1999, probably had been doing that joke six-seven years before that. I don’t even know if Katt was doing comedy then. So again, he a talented brother. I have no idea what he talking about. I’ve never seen Katt do a space shuttle joke. That may be something he believes is true. I’ve written a lot of jokes. I’ve had a lot of comedians steal my jokes as well, so I understand if he feels slighted by that but that’s my joke. That’s my joke, dog.”

Hopefully, this misunderstanding can be worked out because we don’t need two legends at odds. Katt was speaking what he feels is his truth and you can’t blame him, while Cedric feels his truth is that he didn’t steal the joke. Both have cemented their legacies forever and provided us countless laughs, so hopefully, they will do it all together after this situation is worked out.