Run up get done up.

Last night, the Phoenix Suns, led by Chris Paul and Devin Booker, laid waste to the NBA MVP Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets in an embarrassing 4-game sweep of a team that was damn near in the finals last year. The 125-118 win propels the Suns to the Western Conference finals where they will take on the winner of the Jazz-Clippers series that currently favors Utah 2-1. It was good to see Chris Paul re-confirm why he’s a legend despite suffering several heartbreaking losses and potentially traumatizing collapses in this career.

Now that we have all of that out of the way, let’s talk about why we’re really here. The mess! During game 3 of the Suns-Nuggets, there was a fracas in the stands between fans of both teams. Not only did the Suns fan deliver the proper fade to TWO Nuggets fans but he also delivered a bit of astute clairvoyance while molly whopping his foe into submission:

“I’m gonna f**k your boy up. Suns in 4.”

We’re not sure we’ve ever seen such an epic confluence of s#!t-talk and a$$-whoppin’. This man should retain permanent ownership of those particular seats for the rest of his life. As far as the Nuggets fans go, talk about adding insult to injury.

Hug that L, boys. Hug. That. L.