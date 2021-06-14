Bossip Video

There’s a new episode of “Black Ink Crew” on the way and BOSSIP’s got an exclusive look. After Donna got into it with just about everyone during a bonding retreat, is her man Alex skipping out on work? That’s the question being asked on this week’s episode of “Black Ink Crew” that shows the aftermath of Donna’s dustup with not only the cast but the crew behind the scenes.

Last week, viewers saw a frustrated Donna air out her grievances during a “circle of trust” exercise. Donna was BIG mad that her hopes of peddling her CBD products and having a photo shoot at the Atlanta shop were shut down and she let it be known during a rant.

“If anybody got a problem with me, just say it, simple!” said Donna clearly directing her anger towards Tati and Ceaser. “I don’t give a s*** about having a booth, you can have the whole shop!”

Things got so heated that the producers jumped in and Donna still wouldn’t calm down.

“Y’all did this because y’all know!” shouted Donna breaking the fourth wall. “Y”all don’t want us to get physical but there’s only a certain level I can go with the verbal.”

Now in the aftermath, Donna’s fiance Alex might be siding with his wife-to-be and missing work.

In an exclusive clip Cease is seen wondering about Alex’s whereabouts and the rest of the Black Ink crew is just as confused as him.

“Since Chace Village no one’s heard from Donna,” says Ceaser in a confessional. “We do have Alex on the schedule and now he’s basically late?”

After noting that talking to Donna is like “talking to a brick wall”, Ceaser had this to say;

“As far as I’m concerned, there’s no real reason for her to be here. She only sees her side and no one else’s and at the end of the day her side is a twisted delusion.”





Will Alex show up for work??? What’s really going on here???

A new episode of Black Ink Crew airs tonight at 8 p.m. EST on VH1.