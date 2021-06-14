Bossip Video

Floyd Mayweather is offering up $100,000 for any information provided about a recent break-in to his Las Vegas home. Floyd wants his items back immediately and is willing to pay good money to make that happen.

Floyd Mayweather has made it known that he has an expensive lifestyle and loves money more than almost anything on this planet. He often shows off this luxurious lifestyle on Instagram, showing a massive collection of handbags, watches, and cars that most can only dream to own one day. Recently, he clocked another $100 million in his bank account by participating in an exhibition match with Youtuber Logan Paul. The pair reportedly even produced over a million pay-per-view buys and Floyd’s contract secured him 50% of each sale.

While Floyd has been celebrating the massive payday, he returned to his home being burglarized. Floyd immediately went to Instagram to make it known he wants want was taken from him immediately and he’s willing to pay for the information that leads to making that happen.

“One of my homes was burglarized in Las Vegas. They stole many valuable handbags and other belongings of substantial value. I am offering at least $100,000.00 reward for information that leads to the return of my belongings. The level of disrespect and greed it takes for someone to do this is unfathomable. Thank you [sic] for to anyone who comes forward with any information. God bless,” he added.

In the video, Floyd didn’t reveal exactly what was taken but it was reportedly most of what he flaunts online like handbags and watches. Mayweather is a rare collector, so the items taken will be easily identifiable and probably hard for the thieves to sell. Hopefully, Floyd gets his items back and can put the thieves behind bars.