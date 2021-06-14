Bossip Video

We all know ‘The Blue Print’ and the ‘Pink Print‘, but what y’all know about ‘The Orange Print?’ If you’re familiar with Larry June already, you may be from the Bay Area or just up to date with your organic lifestyle rappers. As we continue this series of Black Music Month posts featuring some fresh faces that you need to be up on, we thought it was only right to bring light to Larry June’s healthy rap movement.

Larry June hails from San Francisco, California, and was introduced to the rap game by a friend and companion Og Maco, a fellow rapper from Atlanta. Although he recorded his first projects between 2010 and 2013 he only began to take music seriously in 2015 when he signed a record deal with Warner Music.

He started getting noticed in the game after releasing the tape ‘Orange Season’ (2016) entirely produced by Cookin’ Soul. While rappers of the time focused heavily on drug references in rap, June promoted the polar opposite in his music, which fans took notice of. In a 2017 interview with Elevator, Larry June explained the logic behind his healthy bars and mantras.

A lot of people talk about the lean and the xans, all that shit and it gets old. So here comes me, this orange bitch ass nigga like me to f*ck the game up. You know I always got the water on me, got that orange faced Rollie on my wrist. I’m just always on healthy sh*t, there’s not really any greater meaning beyond just that, stay healthy. We only live once and we only get one body so take care of it. So yeah, live life, ride bikes, take some bitches hiking, go to whole foods cop yourself an organic panini sandwich, with some free range chicken. I’m not a vegan but you know I still stay healthy on a punk b*tch.

After being released from his deal with Warner he launched Freeminded, an independent record label and brand through which he releases numerous mixtapes among which ‘Sock It to Me 2′ (2018), ‘Your Doin’ Good’(2018), ‘Very Peaceful’(2018), ‘Early Bird’ (2018), ‘Port of San Francisco’ (2019), ‘Trap Larry’ (2019), ‘Out The Trunk’ (2019), ‘Product of The Dope Game’ (2019) and ‘Mr.Midnight’ (2019) collaborating with the producer Cardo Got Wings.

He has also collaborated on many occasions with Curren$y, Jay Worthy, Post Malone, Cousin Stizz, and more. Thanks to this independent turning point Larry June has taken full control of his music and has greatly improved his career and widened his core audience.

This weekend, Larry June has blessed all your favorite streaming services with ‘The Orange Print’.

The new album brings in Def Loaf, Trae Tha Truth, and Money Man for features and Jake One, Mr, Rogers, Helluva, Cardo, on production. The new album comes with a video for “Still Cookin,” directed by Creating Paradise and shows Larry June on a vegetable farm.

The new video brings the multiple styles from June’s discography into one project, which you can hear below.