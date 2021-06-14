Bossip Video

Famous Dex’s court hearing ended with him in cuffs after he was arrested on the spot for violating a protective order.

Famous Dex has been coming out of a dark place over the past few years while recovering from substance abuse. His label CEO and close friend Rich The Kid helped Dex enter rehab after a viral video showed him not looking too hot and nodding off while on Instagram. Since then, Dex has been back in the mix and while trying to stay clean, he has ended up with numerous legal issues that are following him.

In March, it was reported that the rapper was facing 19 charges for domestic violence, gun possession and more. According to TMZ, during his recent court hearing, Dex ended up behind bars after his previous actions caught up to him.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ … the rapper was at a hearing Thursday related to the 19 charges he was hit with in March — including domestic violence and gun possession, to name just a couple — and he pled not guilty to those charges.

However, we’re told during the hearing it was revealed that Dex had allegedly violated a protective order put in place after one of the alleged domestic violence incidents from last October.

Dex’s bond was set at $200k and hopefully, this is a wake up call to cut out the BS. In November, the SWAT team was called to his house, and shortly after, he was named in the domestic violence case, and then a traffic stop lead to a gun possession charge–plus, all of this is before the 19 charges he was in court for.