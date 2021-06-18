Juneteenth, our true Independence Day, is almost here, let us rejoice and be glad in it. In case you don’t know the potentially critical race theory oppressed facts and why Juneteenth truly matters, here it goes;

On June 19, 1865, two years after the Emancipation Proclamation was signed by Abraham Lincoln, Union General Gordon Granger informed the enslaved Galveston Bay, TX that they were actually free. An estimated 250,000 slaves had no idea that their suppression was over because some slaveholders were not willing to communicate the news. Some say that upon learning of their freedom, they “threw their rags into the river” and dressed as freedmen, hence why on the Juneteenth holiday some dress their best to partake in festivities.

Per our report here, yesterday President Biden signed the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act which formally recognizes Juneteenth as a federal holiday.

“Great nations don’t ignore their most painful moments…they embrace them. Great nations don’t walk away, they come to terms with the mistakes they’ve made. In remembering those moments, we begin to heal and grow stronger.”

As we begin to “heal and grow stronger”, we should also grow Black businesses stronger and flood them with support.

Juneteenth is truly a day to celebrate your blackness, as it’s our true Independence Day.

For the 2021 Juneteenth holiday, BOSSIP’s compiled a list of some of our fave brands to pour our black bucks into.

BOSSIP’s “Best In Black Owned” includes makeup, skincare, clothes, alcohol, home goods, accessories, and more.

This list is not comprehensive and is consistently being updated; let us know in the comments other black-owned brands to support!