Bossip Video

Say her name.

Yesterday, we reported on the infuriating viral video that is circulating the internet of 22-year-old Keisha Young being dragged down a long flight of stairs by her hair by a security guard at Nellie’s Sports Bar in Washington, D.C. The bar is said to be a popular hangout for LGBTQ+ folks in the area and now it’s looking like that time may be coming to an end. According to a post on the bar’s official Instagram page, they will be closed for a week and have fired the offending security guard.

What exactly does closing for a week do? Are people just supposed to forget that they violated this young lady? According to TMZ, Keisha has lawyered up and Brandon Burrell is not letting the bar off the hook that easy. He says that his client absolutely feels singled out, in part, because she is a Black woman. Young is demanding that the bar owners speak to her personally and offer a real apology, not some typed out words on a screen that didn’t even acknowledge her by name.

Burrell also suggests that there may be a lawsuit pending as stated that they are awaiting the doctor’s prognosis about the injuries that Keisha sustained that night. Keisha’s legal team also wants the security guard hit with criminal charges and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.

We’ll provide more details as they become available.